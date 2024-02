My Interview With LendingClub's CFO: The Cycle Is Bottoming Out, and a Massive Growth Opportunity Lies Ahead

Of all the sectors out there, the fintech sector has been among the worst performing over the past few years. Rapidly rising interest rates have harmed just about every financial business, especially newer fintech companies perceived as unproven and unprofitable. Among fintechs, personal-loan provider LendingClub (NYSE: LC) doesn't seem to get much respect even relative to its competitors. In fact, LendingClub was the rare example of a fintech that maintained its profitability over the past few years, even as higher-valued competitors inked hefty losses.After LendingClub beat expectations for revenue and profit in the fourth quarter, I had the opportunity to speak with CFO Drew LaBenne about how LendingClub achieved this feat, as well as the massive growth opportunity that lies ahead when interest rates come back down.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel