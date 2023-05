My landlord has left me in a flat with a leaking roof for a year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

After botched repairs, I’ve been living with damp and mouldI am a Southern Housing tenant and, a year ago, reported a leak in my bedroom ceiling. It was after three months of calls and emails to United Living, Southern Housing’s repair service provider, that surveyors arrived and discovered a hole in the recently replaced roof. It took another four months of pushing from me before a repair was made. Within a week, the leak had worsened. A month later, the same contractor returned to repeat the job, but a week later it was leaking again. The contractor was called back. No work started.By now, there was damp in every room and I was optimistic when another roofing company came to do a survey. However, two months later, nothing has been done. The living conditions are now intolerable, but I have been told I would have to move indefinitely into a B&B or, if I want to be given a new flat, to leave my home town.SM, Brighton Continue reading...