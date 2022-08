My mum struggles in the online world - it’s not the technology, but the endless faff and risk of fraud | Zoe Williams

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

She asked me to remove her banking app – even though I only installed it last week. But I can’t blame older people for not wanting to deal with the dense thicket of securityI was round at my mother’s house to remove the banking app from her phone, which I had only installed four days before, so, while it would be putting it strongly to say I was opposed to deleting it, I was definitely after a bit of clarification as to why. I tried to express this in the gentlest and most patient way possible, by shouting, “What’s the point, though? What’s wrong with having some basic banking capability in your house, considering you never leave it?”“What if someone steals my phone?” Continue reading...