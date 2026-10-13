Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
13.10.2026 17:00:00
My Netflix Stock Prediction for 2027: Why I'm Not Selling a Single Share
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shareholders have had plenty of reasons to consider selling. Shares of the company are down by nearly 43% in the past year. Netflix's revenue growth is decelerating, engagement growth based on view hours remains modest, and Alphabet's YouTube reached a record 14.2% share of U.S. TV viewing in July 2026.
Despite these challenges, if I owned Netflix stock today, I would not sell a single share. Netflix's share price has declined roughly 25% so far in 2026 (as of Oct. 9), but management still expects operating income to grow more than 20% this year. The company's forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple has also contracted by nearly 33% from about 30.5 at the end of 2025 to roughly 20.3.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!