My Netflix Stock Prediction for 2027: Why I'm Not Selling a Single Share

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shareholders have had plenty of reasons to consider selling. Shares of the company are down by nearly 43% in the past year. Netflix's revenue growth is decelerating, engagement growth based on view hours remains modest, and Alphabet's YouTube reached a record 14.2% share of U.S. TV viewing in July 2026.

Despite these challenges, if I owned Netflix stock today, I would not sell a single share. Netflix's share price has declined roughly 25% so far in 2026 (as of Oct. 9), but management still expects operating income to grow more than 20% this year. The company's forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple has also contracted by nearly 33% from about 30.5 at the end of 2025 to roughly 20.3.

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