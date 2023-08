My Oh My, Merck Stock Is a No-Brainer Income Stock to Buy

Investing for income may never be the most exciting investment strategy in the world. But as long as a company doesn't cut or suspend its dividend, it can be a profitable approach -- and some dividend payers can provide growth, too.Merck (NYSE: MRK) shareholders have done quite well on that front. A $5,000 investment made five years ago would be worth $9,700 today with dividends reinvested. This is more than the $8,600 that the S&P 500 index would have turned the same investment amount into during that time.And the pharmaceutical stock, which is a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, continues to look like a good buy for investors today. Let's analyze Merck 's fundamentals and valuation to understand why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel