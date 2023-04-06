Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 17:18:00

My Perfect Mortgage Study Reveals the Top 15 States for Military Retirees In 2023

Surprising states emerged with this in-depth study of more than 9,200 pieces of data relating to post-military life.

ODENTON, Md., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPerfectMortgage.com, an industry-leading mortgage and real estate resource, released a study based on a meticulous methodology that has determined the top 15 states for military retirees

The MyPerfectMortgage.com team is experienced at finding the right home financing tools for you, no matter what your situation.

The analysis looked at vital aspects of retired military life, such as the amount the Department of Veterans Affairs spends per veteran, the density of VA healthcare facilities, whether military retirement income is taxed, veteran-friendly initiatives, home prices, and more.

The top states are:

  • West Virginia
  • Alaska
  • Mississippi
  • Wyoming
  • Hawai'i
  • Alabama
  • North Dakota
  • Arkansas
  • Ohio
  • South Dakota
  • Massachusetts
  • Kansas
  • Iowa
  • Maine
  • Nevada

    • "We hope that our list of top states for ex-military is not only interesting but can be used by our nation's heroes to find the best place to live after separating from service," said Tim Lucas, Senior Editor at MyPerfectMortgage.com. "These men and women truly deserve a great resource based on deep research and an impeccable methodology."

    One of the most important aspects of military retirement, according to veterans, is whether a state taxes military retirement income. As a result, this was a pass/fail test. No state was eligible unless it had no income tax or exempted military retirement income from taxation.

    Veteran healthcare is also vital, and the density of VA healthcare facilities compared to the veteran population—not just the number—accounted for 15.4% of the score. Similarly, the density of military installations also came into play, since retired veterans can still enjoy the benefits of on-base amenities like discounted shopping, military events, and more.

    Cost of living, home prices, and the number of VA home loans issued per veteran also helped these states make the cut. The full methodology is available in the study

    In all, the team at MyPerfectMortgage.com reviewed more than 9,200 pieces of data to determine the top 15 states for military retirees.

    See the full case study.

    About MyPerfectMortgage.com: MyPerfectMortgage.com is a leading online mortgage and real estate platform that helps borrowers find the best mortgage products for any situation. With a network of lenders and a team of experienced mortgage professionals, MyPerfectMortgage.com provides a simple and convenient way to compare mortgage options for a new home, investment home, or refinance. For more information, visit the My Perfect Mortgage website.

    To help out veterans, we’ve looked at the major factors affecting military retirees, from military bases and VA healthcare facilities in the state to the cost of living and home prices. While not having to work anymore is one of the best benefits of being retired, it won’t do you much good if most of your retirement income is going towards housing. Finding the right state with the right housing price range can be a crucial aspect of making the right choice.

