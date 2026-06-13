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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

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13.06.2026 14:30:00

My Plan Has Always Been to Wait Until Age 70 to Claim Social Security. Here's What Changed.

If you had asked me this time last year, I would have told you that I'm absolutely, without a doubt, waiting until age 70 to claim Social Security benefits. Today, I find myself in a different place, with a totally different plan. Here's why.I can't begin to tell you how weird it was to hear my husband say he was considering retirement. He's always been the most active, driven person I know, and I couldn't imagine him giving up the challenges he faced every day at work. I was adamantly against it for a while, primarily because I was so set on maximizing Social Security benefits by delaying our claims. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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