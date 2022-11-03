My Plates 2022 Great Plate Auction showcases rare and unique messages

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates, the official vendor for specialty license plates in Texas, is auctioning a limited release of 50 unique lots of license plate messages and numbers as part of their 2022 Great Plate Auction. Plate messages range from GO HUNTto COSMIC. The Great Plate Auction is a fun opportunity to showcase your love for a sport, activity, or passion, or to just give you an opportunity to customize your vehicle with a rare plate.

Are you a movie fan? Maybe you want to bid on the message 300. What about a car fan? Messages like VINTAGE and CRUISIN are available to win.

Sports fan? Try SPORTS, 1-MAVS, RAMS, or even OILERS for the old-school Texans fans.

Do you have a love for everything Texas? My Plates has MY TX, BUCEES, GO TEXAN, and BORN TX up for auction.

This year's Great Plate Auction has a little bit for everyone including the sci-fi lovers with UFO. There's so much more! Review the full list of plates available below.

For the first time in years, My Plates will be auctioning off two plates in one lot, THE BOYS and THE GALS. The opportunity to own these plate messages is due to TxDMV's updated rules on acceptable plate messages, which go into effect November 2, 2022.

"There are a lot of unique, clever, fun and interesting plate messages available, and through the auction, Texans have an opportunity to secure one," said Steve Farrar, President and CEO of My Plates.

Plate messages sold at auction by My Plates are legally transferable, unlike other everyday Texas license plates. This allows the plate owner the right to pass it on to a family member, or gift it to a friend. Transferability also means these plates can be sold, and therefore could make great investments. Any future recipient also gets the same ongoing transfer rights.

Each plate message offered in this auction is for an initial 5-year term with first right to renew, and has an opening bid of only $500, with only a few with a reserve above that price. So, on most plate messages, an opening bid could be the winning bid for that lot if no other bids are received.

The My Plates Great Plate Auction is online-only and may be accessed via www.myplates.com/auction. Registering is quick and easy, and once completed, you'll be able to bid on your desired plate message.

Auction Details:

Dates: November 2, 2022 , 12:01 am until December 7, 2022 , 8:00 pm .

, until , . Online auction accessed via www.myplates.com/auction.

All bidders must be registered to place a bid.

People interested in the auction can visit www.myplates.com/auction for more information, to register, and to view the complete list of plate messages available.

Winners get to place the plate message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs.

Previous Auction Results:

12THMAN sold for $115,000 in September 2013, making it the most expensive plate message in Texas.

HOUSTON sold for $25,000 in January 2013.

3 sold for $20,500 in May 2019.

0001 sold for $27,500 in March 2022.

ALAMO sold for $10,250 in March 2016.

99 sold for $9,000 in April 2018.

1969 sold for $5,250 in August 2017.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

