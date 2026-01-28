NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
28.01.2026 10:10:00
My Prediction For Nvidia Stock in 2025 Came True. Here's What I Expect to Happen Next.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks climbed last year, but it wasn't a particularly smooth road. From concerns about AI spending to worries about potential import tariffs, and finally, questions about a potential AI bubble, these stocks met their share of headwinds. Still, my prediction concerning market bellwether, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), in 2025 came true.I predicted that the company would impress the market, sustaining gross margin levels of more than 70%, and that would help Nvidia stock deliver its third consecutive annual win in 2025. That happened, with Nvidia shares advancing 38%. Now, here's what I expect to happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
