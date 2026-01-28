NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 10:10:00

My Prediction For Nvidia Stock in 2025 Came True. Here's What I Expect to Happen Next.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks climbed last year, but it wasn't a particularly smooth road. From concerns about AI spending to worries about potential import tariffs, and finally, questions about a potential AI bubble, these stocks met their share of headwinds. Still, my prediction concerning market bellwether, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), in 2025 came true.I predicted that the company would impress the market, sustaining gross margin levels of more than 70%, and that would help Nvidia stock deliver its third consecutive annual win in 2025. That happened, with Nvidia shares advancing 38%. Now, here's what I expect to happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten