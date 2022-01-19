|
19.01.2022 17:00:00
My Take: 2 Top Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Today's video focuses on two software stocks that provide essential solutions to customers and maintain solid fundamentals for investors. First is Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), which creates software for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, and entertainment markets. The second is Unity Software (NYSE: U), a popular game engine used to create various gaming experiences. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 14, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 15, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
