02.02.2022 17:30:00
My Take: Why Investors Loved AMD Earnings
Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) earnings call, reported on Feb. 1, after the market closed. AMD's stock price is up over 10% after hours after beating analyst expectations and providing strong guidance for the upcoming quarter and year. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the after-hours prices of Feb. 1, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
