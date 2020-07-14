My-Take Named GreenBook GRIT Top 50 Innovative Market Research Supplier

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My-Take LLC, a greater Boston based insight technology and analysis company, has been named one of the Most Innovative Suppliers in Market Research in GreenBook's annual GRIT 'Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier' List.

"We were extremely proud to make the list, especially when we found out that we debuted as number 24 on the overall list, and number 8 in the technology category. It also felt good to see our continual advances in our community platform being acknowledged by the larger industry. Our team's primary efforts on the go-to-market side have been around building the best technology and delivering remarkable service so our clients can secure the insights that will help their organizations flourish." – Todd Hoskins, My-Take Co-founder

Some of My-Take's technology advancements include:



Patent-pending AI capability in text analytics

Professional level VoC video chat

Video-editing features

Multi-lingual capabilities

Advanced segmenting, banner tables, and statistics

Integrated infographics

"There are several reasons why we are able to deliver the volume and quality of innovation in the marketplace. First, we have an extremely talented and efficient development team. Second, because we span SaaS to Full Service, we receive direct feedback from platform users every day. Third, we've built a culture based on continual improvement and listening to our customers. If we see an opportunity to add a capability that will make a big difference to users, we make it happen. And because the technology is our own we can efficiently make additions as needed and we can better train users and ensure the performance of all of our platform components. But our innovation extends beyond the platform to our team's great work in analysis and insight delivery. We have a great culture and some really strong processes to ensure we deliver powerful insights as efficiently as possible." - Todd Hoskins

My-Take is excited to be recognized as a leader in innovation and is eager to continue to build leading edge insight technology to power the voice of the customer (VoC) for a wide range of organizations.

About My-Take: My-Take is a greater Boston based consumer insight technology and analytics company that offers an advanced market research online community (MROC) platform and a team of professional researchers to deliver actionable insights for clients.

