Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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17.05.2026 14:05:00
My Top 2 Consumer Staples Stocks for May 2026
The economic outlook looks more uncertain than it has in some time. With tariffs and the Iran war keeping prices high, the Federal Reserve has held off on cutting interest rates, potentially curtailing economic growth. Meanwhile, the labor market looks shaky.But if you're looking for stocks to invest in, consumer staples companies, which sell items whose demand doesn't fluctuate with the economy, have a place in your portfolio.PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) aren't merely short-term buying opportunities. Their dividends and valuations make them excellent long-term holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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