My Top 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumer stocks have long served as a source of income for dividend investors. The sector claims numerous Dividend Aristocrats and other stocks that have consistently paid dividends for decades.Additionally, many of these stocks remain well-positioned for new buyers looking to increase dividend income. Target (NYSE: TGT) and Realty Income Trust (NYSE: O) are two such stocks. Let's take a closer look at each one.Target stock has fallen victim to the recent supply chain crisis, or rather, its reaction to the goods shortages. The retailer over-ordered inventory, which means it will have to sell much of its offerings at considerable discounts to clear the excess goods.Continue reading