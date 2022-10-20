My Top 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors flock toward dividend stocks for good reason. These investments offer an income cushion during bear markets like the one we're currently experiencing. Dividend payers also tend to be more stable in times of volatility, when compared to more growth-focused stocks.With that in mind, let's look at two attractive dividend stocks that deserve a spot on your watch list. Read on for some good reasons to buy stock in PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) today.PepsiCo's latest earnings report confirms that the company is operating at the top of its game. Organic sales shot higher by 16% year over year in the quarter that ended in early September. And, unlike some peers like McCormick, Pepsi achieved that growth through a mix of rising prices and increased volumes.Continue reading