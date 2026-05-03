ERA Mining Machinery Aktie

ERA Mining Machinery für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066

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03.05.2026 08:05:00

My Top 2 Industrial Stocks for the Iran War Era

The war between Iran, Israel, and the United States and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz laid bare the fragility of modern shipping infrastructure.When Iran closed the strait, it cut off 25% of all the world's energy imports. Large quantities of fertilizer, industrial chemicals, livestock feed, helium, and minerals like sulfur and aluminum move through it as well.No matter how or when the war comes to an end, we'll be left in a brave new world where open sea lanes can't be taken for granted. MP Materials (NYSE: MP) and Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) are some of the best ways to play the era being ushered in by the Iran war.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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