General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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19.03.2026 12:41:00
My Top 2 Megacap Stocks to Buy After GE Aerospace's Latest Pullback
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), one of the largest U.S. industrial companies, has seen its shares fall by more than 4% so far in March. That slump came despite the megacap delivering a strong fourth-quarter report. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) rose by 18.9% and 32%, respectively.When the company announced earnings on the morning of Jan. 22, the stock actually fell by 3.6% from opening to closing. What gives? Well, some of that had to do with profit-taking by investors using the news to unload the stock, which some saw as being overpriced after a run-up of more than 57% over the prior year.More recently, the steep rise in oil prices is turning investors against GE Aerospace because its main customers -- airlines -- will be adversely affected by higher fuel costs. The thinking is that high fuel costs will lead to deferred maintenance by airlines or a slowdown in new aircraft orders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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