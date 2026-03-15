Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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15.03.2026 17:04:37
My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Next Bull Run
In 2025, the Fed's interest rate cuts, the Trump Administration's crypto-friendly moves, and new spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) propelled several top cryptocurrencies to their all-time highs. But after peaking in the fourth quarter, the crypto market cooled off again in the first quarter of 2026 as concerns about fewer rate cuts, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds drove investors back to more conservative investments.Therefore, it might seem risky to buy more cryptocurrencies in this volatile market. However, I believe investors who buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) during the recent market swoon could reap big profits in the next bull run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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