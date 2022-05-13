|
13.05.2022 14:15:00
My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now
Cryptocurrencies have been hit hard in the last six months as investors have sold risky assets in favor of steady cash-generating stocks. But as the market has plunged, builders of blockchain protocols and projects in the Web 3.0 ecosystem continue to build. Ultimately, that's what makes me bullish about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. If you're looking to buy and hold cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), and ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) are a great place to start building or adding to a portfolio today, and I think they'll be among the long-term winners. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

