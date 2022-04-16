|
16.04.2022 14:15:00
My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
I love buying dividend stocks to collect passive income. One of my favorite places to hunt for an attractive income stream is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector.To maintain their tax-advantaged status, these entities need to pay out 90% of their taxable income to investors via dividends. Because of that, REITs typically offer above-average dividend yields. Even better, most REITs tend to grow their payouts each year as their rental income rises.My top three dividend stocks in the REIT sector right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three companies offer dividend yields well above the S&P 500 (1.3%) and the REIT sector average (3.1%). With solid growth prospects, these REITs are great options for dividend-focused investors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!