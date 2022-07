My Top 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks are an attractive option in any economic cycle, and at times like these, with inflation here and recession looming, stocks in sectors that traditionally provide a particularly good defense against downturns might be doubly so.That's why I'm doubling down on a couple of real estate stocks I own now and will soon be buying shares of a couple of big names in the utilities and telecommunications businesses. They each have good dividend records and with their current share prices, a nice yield, too.They are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED).Continue reading