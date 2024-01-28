|
28.01.2024 12:00:00
My Top 5 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2024
The year 2023 was quite impressive for the U.S. stock market, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes posting returns of 24% and 43%, respectively. A major part of this bull rally can be attributed to the strong performance of artificial intelligence (AI) and other related stocks.AI is far more than a passing trend and marks a transformational technology in today's world. Its relevance as a major investment theme persists in 2024.Against this backdrop, here's why high-quality AI-powered stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) can prove to be smart buys in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!