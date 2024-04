My Top-5 Ultrahigh-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

Exceptionally high dividend yields don't always mean exceptionally good stocks. Sometimes, high yields are a symptom of underlying problems.However, that's not always the case. You can find great stocks with juicy dividends. Here are my five top ultrahigh-yield dividend stocks to buy in April (listed alphabetically).Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) might be the best dividend stock many investors have never heard of. It's the largest publicly traded business development company (BDC). With a market cap of less than $13 billion, though, some could overlook Ares Capital. I think that's a mistake.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel