|
01.08.2022 12:39:00
My Top Aerospace and Defense Stock to Buy Now
Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) second-quarter earnings weren't perfect, and the company has work to do to meet its full-year guidance.But there were enough positives to justify buying the stock for long-term investors. Here's why it remains the pick of the aerospace and defense sector.The headline news is that management maintained its full-year guidance:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!