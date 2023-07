My Top AI Stock to Watch This Earnings Season

Earnings season is here. The next few weeks will likely feature a slew of dramatic stock price swings. However, a better way to view this period is through the lens of a company's long-term investment thesis and whether management's short- and long-term strategies are helping or hurting the company's success.In the case of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), its long-term investment thesis is centered around the ability to sell more equipment. There are a lot of traditional factors at play, from new product features, competition, commodity prices, capital spending from Deere's customers, dealer inventories, and more. And we'll get updates on a lot about these factors, as well as Deere's numbers on the upcoming earnings call.But what I'm really looking forward to hearing is Deere's progress on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into more products. Here's why Deere is a must-watch AI stock this earnings season, and what to look for when Deere reports earnings on Aug. 18. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel