Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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06.06.2026 20:33:00
My Top Altcoin Pick for the Next Crypto Bull Run
The total cryptocurrency market cap is $2.5 trillion at the time of this writing on June 2. It has fallen almost 30% in the past year and is a long way from last year's high of over $4.3 trillion, making it hard to imagine when the next bull run might come.However, not only does history tell us that prices are likely to recover, but the price slump also belies the regulatory and systemic shifts that have taken place in the past few years, making blockchain fundamentals the strongest they've ever been. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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