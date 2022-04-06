|
My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
The finance world didn't blink when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) made its debut in 2009. Each coin was essentially worthless, and its price didn't break the $1 barrier until 2011. Even then, few people saw Bitcoin for what it was: a spark that would ignite a multi-trillion industry.Today, the crypto market is worth nearly $2.2 trillion, representing 1,000% growth in the last two years alone. Industry-wide gains of that magnitude are utterly unheard of, but the crypto market is still worth a fraction of the global equity market, which is valued at $125 trillion. In other words, if cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many now believe it to be, there is still plenty of money to be made. And Bitcoin looks like a smart investment.Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
