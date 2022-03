My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the U.S. and its allies having just wound down a 20-year war in Afghanistan, it seemed that a slowdown in defense spending might be in the offing. But now , shares of major defense contractors are soaring again as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and NATO countries' commitments to send supplies and war materiel to aid in its defense.Poland's briefly floated plan to send its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine now in exchange for U.S.-made replacements later could have been an interesting development for Boeing or Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), as they're principally responsible for some of today's biggest fighter jet contracts. But in my view, Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the best defense stock to buy now and in the future, even ignoring the impact of the war in Ukraine.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading