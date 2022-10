My Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been a tough year in the stock market. From steep declines to epic rallies to more steep declines, the volatility can leave investors woozy, confused, and uncertain about the future or which stocks offer the best opportunities. And while no one knows what will happen in the market over the short term, there are ways you can get your bearings and ensure your portfolio is built to perform long term. It starts with getting back to the basics of what long-term investing is all about.At its core, the objective of long-term investing is to find quality, well-run businesses and buy their stocks for a reasonable price that can grow over time and help you reach your financial goals. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stands out as a great example. It's an excellent stock that is particularly attractive for investors looking for a reliable source of passive income from an industry leader.Let's look at the case for buying this dividend stock and holding it for years to come.Continue reading