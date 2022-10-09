|
09.10.2022 15:02:00
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold
Wall Street and individual investors alike have an insatiable appetite for anything electric vehicle (EV)-related. Even the most speculative EV companies with long-shot odds of becoming lasting companies are getting multi-billion-dollar valuations. Automotive manufacturing has, historically, been a brutal industry for investors. While electric vehicles may benefit from capturing market share and see outsized growth in the short run, competition in this industry is getting fiercer by the day. Rather than trying to pick which of these vehicle builders is going to win the horse race, there is much more value in companies providing the components to a wide variety of manufacturers all at once. One that stands out today as a likely behind-the-scenes winner in EVs is BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA). Here's why its corporate turnaround could make it a top buy-and-hold electric vehicle stock.Most of us can rattle off several vehicle brands off the top of our head, but not many of us can name the manufacturers of the components in those vehicles. The 140-year-old company manufactures several drivetrain components. Its bread-and-butter business for decades has been in fuel injectors, turbochargers, and other engine components that are centered around the air intake and exhaust of engines and are prominent features in commercial and high-performance engines. Ford and Volkswagen AG are its largest customers and, combined, represent about 19% of annual sales. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CAR Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 10 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CAR Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 10 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.