|
21.08.2022 14:00:00
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has been a model of consistency over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure behemoth has achieved its guidance for the last 16 years, grown its dividend for the previous 27 years, and produced sector-leading and market-beating total shareholder returns since 2008. Because of that, it has stood out as a great long-term investment in the volatile energy sector. It still looks like an excellent investment today, even though the sector is in the midst of a major transition. Here's a closer look at why Enbridge tops my list as the best energy stock to buy this August.One thing I love about Enbridge is that it has one of the lowest-risk businesses in the sector. Its pipeline-utility model generates very stable cash flow because 98% of its revenue comes from long-term contracts or cost-of-service arrangements. Meanwhile, 95% of its customers have investment-grade credit ratings. In addition, 80% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have inflation protections, while the company has minimal commodity price exposure. Because of that, Enbridge is resilient in all market cycles. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A)
|6,25
|-0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.