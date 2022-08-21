My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has been a model of consistency over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure behemoth has achieved its guidance for the last 16 years, grown its dividend for the previous 27 years, and produced sector-leading and market-beating total shareholder returns since 2008. Because of that, it has stood out as a great long-term investment in the volatile energy sector. It still looks like an excellent investment today, even though the sector is in the midst of a major transition. Here's a closer look at why Enbridge tops my list as the best energy stock to buy this August.One thing I love about Enbridge is that it has one of the lowest-risk businesses in the sector. Its pipeline-utility model generates very stable cash flow because 98% of its revenue comes from long-term contracts or cost-of-service arrangements. Meanwhile, 95% of its customers have investment-grade credit ratings. In addition, 80% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have inflation protections, while the company has minimal commodity price exposure. Because of that, Enbridge is resilient in all market cycles. Continue reading