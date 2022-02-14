|
14.02.2022 19:37:00
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in February
With energy stocks on the rise while so many other sectors of the market flounder, many investors are starting to rethink their positions in this formerly downtrodden industry. There are a lot of ways to invest in this industry, but some really stand out from the rest.MPLX (NYSE: MPLX), in my opinion, is one of those standouts. Here's why you may want to consider adding MPLX to your portfolio this month. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!