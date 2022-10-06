Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

OPEC just announced that it plans to curtail oil production to foster higher commodity prices. Oil prices shot up, as did the share prices of energy companies like TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE). While exciting, this type of volatility isn't unusual in the energy sector. It's also why long-term dividend investors interested in energy sector stocks need to consider the big picture, not the day-to-day ups and downs.On that score, TotalEnergies stands out from its closest peers for its ability to deal with the current and future markets, which are likely to include far more clean energy.Although it would be nice to flip a switch and immediately shift the world to clean energy like solar and wind power, that's just not possible. Oil and natural gas are deeply integrated into the global economy and will remain important for decades. This is one reason why owning an energy-focused company still makes sense for investors, particularly those who like dividend stocks.Continue reading
