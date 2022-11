My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto market is going through a bitterly cold winter right now . Ten of the 14 largest crypto names, as measured by market cap, have lost more than 40% of their value in 2022. This shakeout will almost certainly destroy thousands of cryptocurrency networks, helping the open market weed out inferior technical designs and questionable financial systems. The process is painful for investors who placed a lot of money into failing crypto ideas, but the crisis should drive the surviving cryptos toward a healthier market in the long run.Not every investor sees the crypto winter my way, of course. Some would argue that the current mess could be the beginning of the end. Cryptocurrencies are hardly worth the digital bits they're printed on, and the correct value of any crypto name on the market today should be zero. That's the view of true skeptics, who see no inherent value in digital currencies and blockchain networks. Some of the brightest minds in the investment field belong to this group, including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon.Those legendary money managers may be wrong, though.Continue reading