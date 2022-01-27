|
27.01.2022 12:10:00
My Top Growth Stock to Buy on Sale for 2022
Tech stocks have been hammered this year, and it's only January. The Nasdaq is down almost 12% year to date, which is officially in correction territory. Investors who invest in high-growth stocks have had a rough start to 2022, but that also means tons of quality stocks are on sale today. Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is one of those investments that has fallen sharply from its all-time highs. After its IPO in June 2021, investors piled in and the stock skyrocketed. Alongside the tech sector, it has fallen back to Earth, dropping 13% year to date and is now down 57% from its all-time high. Despite this recent volatility, Doximity is the leading app for healthcare professionals in the U.S. with over 1.8 million medical workers on its platform. With such a large discount on Doximity's stock now, investors might want to consider adding this market leader to their portfolios. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
