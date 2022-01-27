My Top Growth Stock to Buy on Sale for 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks have been hammered this year, and it's only January. The Nasdaq is down almost 12% year to date, which is officially in correction territory. Investors who invest in high-growth stocks have had a rough start to 2022, but that also means tons of quality stocks are on sale today. Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is one of those investments that has fallen sharply from its all-time highs. After its IPO in June 2021, investors piled in and the stock skyrocketed. Alongside the tech sector, it has fallen back to Earth, dropping 13% year to date and is now down 57% from its all-time high. Despite this recent volatility, Doximity is the leading app for healthcare professionals in the U.S. with over 1.8 million medical workers on its platform. With such a large discount on Doximity's stock now, investors might want to consider adding this market leader to their portfolios. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading