My Top Growth Stock to Buy With Just $20 Right Now

Technology stocks have witnessed a roller-coaster ride over the past three years, rising impressively in 2021 before collapsing last year on account of surging inflation, high interest rates, the fear of a recession, and weakness in key consumer markets such as smartphones and computers.Despite the volatility, the tech-focused Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has appreciated 23% in the past three years. It is worth noting that the index surged 35% in 2023 alone. However, September was a challenging month for technology stocks as the Nasdaq -100 retreated 5%.The possibility of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates further to control inflation and concerns that the rally in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks -- which have given the broader stock market a big boost this year -- could be coming to an end have spooked investors of late. But this also means that investors now have an opportunity to buy shares in some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel