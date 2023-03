My Top Michael Burry Stock to Buy Now in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Michael Burry's portfolio does not hold many stocks. Of the ones it does hold, one stood out to me. This video will reveal my favorite stock from Burry's portfolio and describe why I am attracted to that specific stock.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 26, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 28, 2023.Continue reading