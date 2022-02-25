|
25.02.2022 15:01:00
My Top Mid-Cap Stock to Buy Now
It might seem a stretch to describe a stock that's risen 35% in the last year as "underfollowed," but that's how I see nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT). The company recently reported an excellent set of fourth-quarter earnings and has strong growth prospects in 2022 and beyond. Moreover, it trades at a compelling valuation, making it the best value stock in the electrical sector. Here's why it's worth buying today.For those who don't know the company, nVent is a play on connection and protection in the electrical sector. As such, it's a beneficiary of the trend toward electrification in the economy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
