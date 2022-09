My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Office space is a sector in the commercial real estate business that has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. How much space white-collar businesses will be needing in the years ahead is a pressing question, but then again, not all markets are alike.The Sun Belt, for instance, is still attracting population and investment growth in many of its large markets, and a real estate investment trust (REIT) with that focus is my pick for a top real estate stock to buy in September.That would be Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW), a Raleigh, North Carolina-based operation that buys, owns, and operates only in what it calls "best business districts," or BBDs, in its hometown, as well as Tampa, Richmond, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, and, most recently, Dallas.Continue reading