My Top Renewable Energy Stock for the Second Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock jumped 1.75% on Friday last week despite a down day on the stock market as Wall Street reacted favorably to its Q2 2022 results. If you haven't heard of NextEra Energy, it's the largest U.S.-based utility by market cap. In fact, it is valued at nearly double the value of the second-largest U.S.-based utility by market cap, Duke Energy. Aside from its size, what makes NextEra Energy unique is that it operates the largest portfolio of power generation assets in the country, and has been the industry leader when it comes to investing in renewable energy and storage. Here's why NextEra Energy stands out as a top renewable energy stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading