My Top Renewable Energy Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

After being one of the best-performing industries of 2020, renewables have since struggled amid supply chain issues, uncertainty regarding the future of solar subsidies and tax credits, and rising interest rates and inflation.One of the few renewable energy stocks that had been performing well was SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG). After reporting its Q3 2021 earnings on Nov. 2 2021, shares of SolarEdge proceeded to reach a new intraday all-time high of $389.71 on Nov. 22, 2021. But in just two months, the stock has plummeted over 45% and is currently trading around a 52-week low.Here's why shares of SolarEdge are too good of a deal to pass up, even if the U.S stock market keeps falling.