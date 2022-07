My Top Renewable Energy Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there's one thing that the current energy problems facing nations around the world have proven, it's that the world is nowhere near ready to get rid of oil or natural gas. The shift toward cleaner alternatives, like solar and wind, will likely take decades. In that scenario, TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is charting a solid path forward and high energy prices today could make the integrated oil major's trip quicker and easier.TotalEnergies announced in 2020 that it was looking to shift its business in a cleaner direction, which was not unique, given that energy industry peers BP and Shell also declared the same thing. TotalEnergies' plan involves limiting oil investments to only its best opportunities, investing more heavily in natural gas, and materially expanding its clean energy business. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading