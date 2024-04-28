|
28.04.2024 14:00:00
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in April
While there haven't been a lot of tech IPOs over the past year, there is one that clearly stands out: Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM). The company debuted in September, returning to the public markets after going private in 2016. The stock has been strong since its IPO, up over 85% from its IPO price. However, the stock has pulled back recently, creating a more attractive entry point.Arm's architecture forms the basis of how central processor units (CPUs) work. CPUs act as the control center or brain for computers and perform functions such as arithmetic and determining which data to process and how to process it. These chips are the backbone of computing and are found in all sorts of devices, including computers, smartphones, consumer electronics, automobiles, and data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
