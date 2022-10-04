|
04.10.2022 13:13:00
My Top Tech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
If you're looking to take advantage of the brutal sell-off in tech stocks this year and want to buy shares of a solid company on the cheap, then Jabil (NYSE: JBL) should be on your radar.The contracts electronics manufacturer released an impressive set of results on Sept. 27. Jabil's fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended Aug. 31) crushed analysts' expectations by a handsome margin.Jabil's guidance was also better than what analysts were anticipating. Let's see what's driving Jabil's growth, and check whether it can sustain its healthy growth momentum.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
