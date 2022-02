My Top Tech Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Even Close)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Datadog's (NASDAQ: DDOG) observability and security platforms have seen widespread adoption as the company rapidly gains users of all sizes. Its platform gives businesses the ability to effectively manage their cloud applications and ensure they are running smoothly, and the need for this functionality has only been growing as more consumers adopt cloud-based applications. With this tailwind at its back, Datadog has been able to increase its revenue from $100 million in 2017 to $1 billion in 2021. The bull case for Datadog was clear in its fourth quarter results -- revenue and net income knocked the socks off analysts' estimates. The company also posted its first GAAP profitable quarter since 2020, along with a major improvement in its customer relationships. All this, combined with continued product innovation, makes me confident Datadog will be able to capitalize on its fast-growing market, which is why it's one of my favorite tech stocks right now by a long shot. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading