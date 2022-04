My Top Tech Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Even Close)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With consumers spending more time (and money) on online channels, advertisers are catching onto the value and opportunity of digital advertising. Digital ads are trackable and can tell an advertiser about engagement or viewership. They can also be targeted so only a select group with specific preferences see them, something physical ads like billboards have a much harder time doing. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is one of the leaders in this digital advertising space. Its platform helps publishers find the best offer for their ad space, allowing them to make the most money possible. This is often called the "sell-side" of the advertising technology (ad tech) space.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading