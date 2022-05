My Top Tech Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Even Close)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks with high valuations have been getting crushed recently. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25% year to date, and many other tech stocks have fallen even further. However, there are a few businesses that are falling despite near-perfect fundamental execution. One of the best examples of this type of company is Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). The stock has fallen over 45% in 2022, yet the business is continuing to put up jaw-dropping results. Datadog is also seeing significant improvements in its profitability and cash flow, which is not common among other high-growth stocks.Because of this and because of the opportunities it has over the next five years, Datadog is one of the best stock opportunities I see on the market right now .Continue reading