My Top Underrated Dow Dividend Stock to Buy in January

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) was part of a major shakeup in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. On Aug. 31, 2020, Honeywell, Salesforce, and Amgen joined the Dow , replacing Raytheon Technologies (now RTX), ExxonMobil, and Pfizer, respectively. Honeywell stock popped toward the end of 2020. But over the past three years, the stock has been close to dead money, returning just 2.7% even when factoring in dividends. Here's why Honeywell stock deserved to languish, but why it could be a dividend stock worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel