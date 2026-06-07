Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.06.2026 12:20:00
My Top Vanguard ETF to Buy in June for Growth Stock Investors Looking to Avoid SpaceX
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Not only is SpaceX the largest IPO in history, but raising $75 billion at a $1.77 trillion valuation would make SpaceX one of the 10 most valuable companies in the world.Updated index policies will expedite SpaceX's entry into the Nasdaq-100 (the 100 largest non-financial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite) through a fast-track process that could take weeks instead of months or even years.But investors who believe that SpaceX is ridiculously overvalued may be looking for ways to minimize their exposure. After all, some Wall Street analysts say SpaceX is overvalued by more than 50%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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