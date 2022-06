My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. For the most part, they'd be right. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). However, there's at least one stock in the Berkshire that doesn't fall under this umbrella and it excites me the most.Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares. Even though the investment only makes up 0.2% of Berkshire's portfolio, Berkshire still has a nearly 2% stake in the company. Why would Buffett take a position in Snowflake when it doesn't fit his investing style? Just like me, Buffett sees vast potential in Snowflake.